Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,288 Shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 14,968 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.
Shares of JPLD opened at $51.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.
The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.
