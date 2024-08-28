Raymond James & Associates Acquires 139,539 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,539 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $37,220.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $131,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,646.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,001 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

