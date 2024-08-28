Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,475 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

