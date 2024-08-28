Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,257 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.27% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 295,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 204,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 180,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 527,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average of $53.56.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

