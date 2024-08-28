Raymond James & Associates Acquires 17,738 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

