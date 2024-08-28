Raymond James & Associates Acquires 20,136 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after buying an additional 2,920,479 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $89,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14,668.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 628,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of TSN opened at $63.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

