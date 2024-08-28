Raymond James & Associates Acquires 223,352 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the period.
Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
