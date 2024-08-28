Raymond James & Associates Acquires 223,352 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares during the period.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Royce Global Value Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGT opened at $11.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.