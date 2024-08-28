Raymond James & Associates Acquires 24,020 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $10,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $133,952,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $100.40 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -145.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.