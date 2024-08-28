Raymond James & Associates Acquires 265 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

