Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,850 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in monday.com were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in monday.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 693.05, a P/E/G ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.11. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $272.77.

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.79.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

