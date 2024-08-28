Raymond James & Associates Acquires 36,524 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 925,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after acquiring an additional 191,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 461,692 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PGX opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.