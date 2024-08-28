Raymond James & Associates Acquires 41,041 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,041 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,519,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,734,000 after buying an additional 121,473 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,702,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

