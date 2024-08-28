Raymond James & Associates Acquires 44,290 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,290 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.6% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regency Centers news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

