Raymond James & Associates Acquires 67,689 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.43 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.19.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

