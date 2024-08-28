Raymond James & Associates Acquires 67,689 Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of CLMT stock opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.43 and a beta of 1.93. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CLMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.
