Raymond James & Associates Acquires 768 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

MFC opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 66.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

