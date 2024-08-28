Raymond James & Associates Acquires 7,944 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 387,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.27.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.