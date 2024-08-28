Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 261.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $41.47 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.