Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 49,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 60,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 60,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.85.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $199,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,857.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,857.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag acquired 1,000,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $42,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,582,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,965 shares of company stock worth $10,164,052. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.93.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

