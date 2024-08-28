Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,890.9% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

