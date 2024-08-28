Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,458 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,599 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $173,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of ADX stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

