Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 353.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,020.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $422.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $410.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.