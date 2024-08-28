Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $8,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 104,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,785,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $84.19 and a one year high of $111.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

