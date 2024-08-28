Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,778 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 382,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 172,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

