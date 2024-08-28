Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3,612.4% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after acquiring an additional 354,776 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 181,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after buying an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

