Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $8,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 106,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.20. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

