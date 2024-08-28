Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wingstop were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000.
Insider Transactions at Wingstop
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total value of $1,192,299.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total transaction of $255,252.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of WING opened at $403.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.73. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.73, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.70.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.
Wingstop Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
