Raymond James & Associates Buys 105,992 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,992 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Reinhart Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $8,905,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $1,782,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 373.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 4.7 %

WSC opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.