Raymond James & Associates Buys 10,775 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RRC stock opened at $30.29 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

