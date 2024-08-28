Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,356 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total transaction of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LAD stock opened at $301.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $266.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

