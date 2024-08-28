Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,262 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $135.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.