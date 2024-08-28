Raymond James & Associates Buys 1,262 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $6,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arrow Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $135.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Electronics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.