Raymond James & Associates Buys 18,009 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of SPX Technologies worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after buying an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SPX Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 379,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,736,000 after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,528,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.61 and a 52-week high of $164.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.91.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.08 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

