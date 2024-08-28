Raymond James & Associates Buys 205,044 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 994.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,044 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $7,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GJUN. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 32.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 13.2% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GJUN opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

