Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,800 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.30. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 17.61%.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.07.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

