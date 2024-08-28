Raymond James & Associates Buys 287 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $1,961,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 310,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,432,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.42 and a 1 year high of $157.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

