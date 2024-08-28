Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,307 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of CSW Industrials worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. CL King began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $257,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,028.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $327.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.92 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.27 and a 52 week high of $329.02.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.86%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

