Raymond James & Associates Buys 333,535 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,535 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 18.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 1,430,149 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $15,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 11,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $18.00 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

