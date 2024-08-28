Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,475 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock valued at $806,478 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $66.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

