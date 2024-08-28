Raymond James & Associates Buys 377,026 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 275.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 514,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,026 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $497,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCX stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

