Raymond James & Associates Buys 74,888 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $6,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,554,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,212,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,884,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,696,000.

Shares of DYNF opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

