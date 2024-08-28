Raymond James & Associates Buys 82,166 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPEF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,408,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ JPEF opened at $64.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $45.27 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
