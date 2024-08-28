Raymond James & Associates Buys 927 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Balchem were worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,233,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,164,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Balchem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,935,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144,423 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $19,771,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Balchem Trading Up 0.3 %

Balchem stock opened at $173.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.63. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

