Raymond James & Associates Buys 956 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 160,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,781,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,737,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.74.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $122.60 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

