Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 215,432 UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 215,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,089,000.

Separately, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ULS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

UL Solutions stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $55.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. UL Solutions’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.