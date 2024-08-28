Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,933,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,973 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after purchasing an additional 408,054 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,233,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,479,000 after acquiring an additional 847,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GOVT opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.