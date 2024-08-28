Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITCI opened at $74.48 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,869 shares of company stock valued at $9,406,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

