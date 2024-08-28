Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,986 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of ChampionX worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

