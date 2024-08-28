Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Crown worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $1,925,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,695 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

