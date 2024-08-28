Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $336.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.36 and a 200-day moving average of $314.24.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

