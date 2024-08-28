Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,842,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 501.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,989 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $44.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

