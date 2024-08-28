Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,269 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,093,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 245.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period.
First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance
FCG stock opened at $25.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $400.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.
About First Trust Natural Gas ETF
First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.
